Netaji is mighty national hero, honouring him matter of pride for all Indians: Rajnath

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a mighty national hero and honouring him is a matter of pride and joy for all Indians, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the freedom fighter's hologram statue at the India Gate.
A grand statue, which will be made of granite, will replace the hologram statue once it is completed.
''Today is a historic day. The holographic statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has been unveiled by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at India Gate on the occasion of his birth anniversary,'' Singh said on Twitter.
Honouring a mighty national hero like Netaji is a matter of pride and joy for all Indians, he said.
''Hearty congratulations to the Prime Minister,'' Singh said.
Modi had said earlier the (granite) statue will be a fitting tribute to Bose's immense contribution to the freedom struggle and would be a symbol of the country's indebtedness to him.
The hologram statue of Bose, which was unveiled on his 125th birth anniversary, is being powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.
