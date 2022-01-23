14 DYFI activists booked for 'attacking' CPI workers in Kerala

A case was registered against 14 activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), youth wing of the CPI(M), on Sunday for allegedly attacking local CPI leaders and workers in connection with a service cooperative bank election in the district.

A group of CPI activists were allegedly assaulted by the DYFI activists in connection with the election held to the Koduman Angadickal Service Cooperative Bank recently, police said.

Both CPI(M) and the CPI are the key partners of the ruling LDF in Kerala.

Congress leader V D Satheesan posted on his Facebook page a video of the brutal attack on the CPI workers allegedly by the DYFI activists today. He questioned the CPI leaders' silence on the matter.

The video of the attack has gone viral on social media.

''These scenes are terrifying,'' said Satheesan, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, and urged the CPI leaders and ministers of the party in the government to break their silence over the issue.

