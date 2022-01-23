COVID: Stalin wishes Vice Prez speedy recovery

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:45 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wished Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who has tested positive again for COVID-19, a speedy recovery from the infection. Stalin tweeted saying he was anguished to learn that Venkaiah Naidu has been infected with coronavirus. ''Our best wishes for his speedy recovery and recuperation. I have spoken to Hon'ble @VPSecretariat over phone and conveyed our wishes to him,'' the Chief Mininster said. Naidu, who is now in Hyderabad, tested positive for the virus on Sunday. This is the second time that he has been infected with the virus. The Vice President arrived here on the eve of harvest festival 'Pongal' and he had taken a special train to Vijayawada from here on January 17.

