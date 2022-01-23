Left Menu

Govt should fulfil its responsibility and bring back Miram Taron: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 23:34 IST

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 23:34 IST
Govt should fulfil its responsibility and bring back Miram Taron: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the government should fulfil its responsibility and bring back Miram Taron, an Arunachal Pradesh resident who is in Chinese custody.

The 19-year-old had gone missing a few days ago.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has conveyed to the Indian Army that they have located the Indian boy who had crossed over the Line of Actual Control.

''If there is a government, then fulfil your responsibility. Bring back Miram Taron!'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also alleged that the Modi government is relying on Chinese imports even though it is ''occupying our territory'' and is ''abducting our citizens''.

''Import of Chinese goods surpasses USD100 Billion = Rs 7,500,000,000,000 (Rs 7.50 lakh crore). Banning Chinese apps and claiming fake credit is one thing. Modi Government relying on Chinese imports as China occupies our territory in Depsang-Gogra Hot Springs and abducts our citizens is truth,'' Surjewala tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

