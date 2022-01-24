Left Menu

China's former banking regulator official expelled from Communist Party - CCDI

Cai Esheng, a former senior official of China's banking regulator, has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party for corruption, the country's anti-graft watchdog said on Monday. China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) found Cai had seriously violated the Party's disciplines, conducted illegal activities on his post and was suspected of taking bribes, the bureau said in a statement on its website.

Cai，born in 1951, was the vice-chairman of China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) during 2005 to 2013. He was put under investigation in July. CCDI has also handed over Cai to prosecutors on alleged crimes.

