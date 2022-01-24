Left Menu

Pune BJP chief calls Nana Patole 'stray dog' on remark against PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) President of Pune Jagdish Mulik has passed a controversial remark against Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole calling him a "stray dog", days after the latter's objectional remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pune BJP chief calls Nana Patole 'stray dog' on remark against PM Modi
Pune BJP President Jagdish Mulik (Photo courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) President of Pune Jagdish Mulik has passed a controversial remark against Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole calling him a "stray dog", days after the latter's objectional remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Nana Patole is a stray dog. It is often said that a barking dog should be ignored, but if the dog barks, there is no alternative but to bark. Nana, activists will teach you the right lesson," the Pune BJP chief tweeted.

Patole landed himself in a controversy after a viral news clip showed him saying that he could beat PM Modi and abuse him. He, however, later issued a clarification and said that he was referring to a local goon who shares his surname with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the viral news clip, Patole can be heard speaking in Marathi to a group of villagers in Bhandara district. He said, "I have been in politics for the past 30 years. Being a politician, I never favoured anybody. I helped each and everyone who came to me. That's why I can hit Modi and abuse him." However, it is not clear when this video was filmed.

After this video went viral on social media, several BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress party and Patole, questioning their respect and honour for the post of Prime Minister. (ANI)

