BJP asks cadres to ensure flag-hoisting functions on Republic Day in maximum places in J-K

The BJP on Monday directed its leadership in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that all party activists participate in flag-hoisting functions on Republic Day in maximum places in the union territory following COVID-19 guidelines.

The party also stressed on grassroots meetings -- Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelans -- to inculcate in workers an ideal of putting the nation first and the culture of lifelong selfless service.

''Senior party leaders should ensure that all the party activists participate in flag-hoisting functions on Republic Day in maximum places but in small groups following Covid protocols,'' BJP Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina said a party meeting here.

The party also decided to focus on the involvement of prominent civil society members and the youth in the ongoing party programmes.

