BJP asks cadres to ensure flag-hoisting functions on Republic Day in maximum places in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:55 IST
The BJP on Monday directed its leadership in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that all party activists participate in flag-hoisting functions on Republic Day in maximum places in the union territory following COVID-19 guidelines.

The party also stressed on grassroots meetings -- Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelans -- to inculcate in workers an ideal of putting the nation first and the culture of lifelong selfless service.

''Senior party leaders should ensure that all the party activists participate in flag-hoisting functions on Republic Day in maximum places but in small groups following Covid protocols,'' BJP Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina said a party meeting here.

The party also decided to focus on the involvement of prominent civil society members and the youth in the ongoing party programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

