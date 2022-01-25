Anil Deshmukh insist before Chandiwal Commission to talk about Param Bir Singh letter's 'Param Satya'

Maharashtra former home minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday while appearing before Chandiwal Commission repeatedly said that he wants to talk about 'Param Satya (Ultimate truth)', apparently referring to ex Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter which alleged corruption charges on Deshmukh, said sources. During the questioning, Deshmukh said that he wants to tell why Parambir Singh wrote written the letter (with allegations of corruption). 'Param Satya' must come to fore, Deshmukh said.

However, Justice Chandiwal didn't allow Deshmukh to speak on the matter and asked him to seek written permission from the commission. Deshmukh and police officer Sachin Waze appeared before the Chandiwal Commission on Monday and for the third consecutive day, Waze's lawyer Naidu questioned Deshmukh. During the questioning said that he doesn't know who Sachin Waze is and has never met him before.

Sachin Vaze's lawyer mentioned a WhatsApp message that a man named Ankit Anand sent to Sachin Waze. Vaze's lawyer said that Anand is an owner of a bar called True Tram Trunk (TTT) and is a close friend of Anil Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh.

The lawyer said that it was written in the message that Anand held a discussion with Salil about hookah parlor, pub and orchestra bar. "I am ready for collection. Please tell me when can we meet," reads the message. When being questioned about the message, Deshmukh said that he does not know who Anand is and does not have any clue about the said message.

Deshmukh's lawyer opposed the question and said that this question holds no relevance as it is not related to the 100 crore corruption case. Both Deshmukh and Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

Justice KU Chandiwal Committee was formed by Maharashtra Government to investigate Param Bir Singh's extortion allegation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In a letter to CM Thackeray in March last year, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. (ANI)

