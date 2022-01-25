Left Menu

We think his decision is wrong, says Jharkhand Congress chief on RPN Singh's resignation from party

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur on Tuesday said that the party thinks that RPN Singh's decision to resign from the Congress party was "wrong".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:29 IST
Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Further, he added that RPN Singh's exit is sad, and said, "Many incharges have come and gone, doesn't matter. He must have decided after a lot of thinking." Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh on Tuesday quit his party, amid speculations that he is set to join the BJP, in a major setback to the party just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Taking to Twitter, Singh posted his resignation letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, "Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind." Popularly known as Raja Saheb of Padrauna, the Congress party's Jharkhand in-charge, RPN Singh has previously severed as the Minister of State from 2012 to 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

