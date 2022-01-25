Left Menu

JD(U) releases first list of 20 candidates for UP Assembly polls

Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:54 IST
JD(U) releases first list of 20 candidates for UP Assembly polls
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In December last year, Janata Dal (United) National President of JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said his party was informed that BJP is ready for an alliance with them for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and hoped to win the elections.

"We were informed that BJP is ready for an alliance with us for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. We have given them a list for the same. We hope to win the upcoming elections," Singh had said. Elections to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

