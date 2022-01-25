JD(U) releases first list of 20 candidates for UP Assembly polls

Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday released its first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In December last year, Janata Dal (United) National President of JD(U) Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said his party was informed that BJP is ready for an alliance with them for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and hoped to win the elections.

"We were informed that BJP is ready for an alliance with us for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. We have given them a list for the same. We hope to win the upcoming elections," Singh had said. Elections to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

