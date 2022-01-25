Mayawati to address public rally in Agra on Feb 2

BSP president Mayawati will hold a public meeting in Agra on February 2, formally kicking off the party's campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The BSP president will address the meeting, strictly following the Covid protocol, party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a tweet.

''It is to be informed that BSP national president and former chief minister of UP, Behen Kumari Mayawatiji will address a public meeting in Agra on February 2 following all Covid rules. Time and place of the public meeting will be made available to the media soon,'' Mishra said in his tweet in Hindi.

Though Mayawati has been holding meetings with the party men in preparation for the assembly polls, her near absence in the public was being questioned by her political adversaries.

She has been continuously meeting party leaders and office bearers and those in charge of booths from across the state at her residence but did not address any public meeting even before it was banned by the Election Commission (EC), citing the rising number of coronavirus infections. The last time Mayawati had addressed a public meeting was in Lucknow in October and before it in September to mark the culmination of the party's 'Prabuddha Varg Sammelans'.

BSP had won 19 seats in the 2017 assembly elections but at least a dozen of her MLAs either shifted allegiance or were expelled on charges of anti-party activities.

Senior leaders like former state unit head Ram Achal Rajbhar and leader of BSP legislature party Lalji Verma, once a close confidante of Mayawati, are among those who joined other parties since then.

