UK PM Johnson accuses Russia's Putin of 'having eye' on other nations

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:32 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday of having his eye on other former-Soviet nations to rebuild what he described as the country's old sphere of influence.

"What Putin basically wants is to go back to the old system of spheres of influence, and it's not just Ukraine ... that he has his eye on," Johnson told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

