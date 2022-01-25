Will quit politics if Channi govt gives any proof against Majithia: Sukhbir Badal

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he will quit politics if the Charanjit Singh Channi government brings any proof against his brother-in-law and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked in an NDPS case.

Calling the case against Majithia as “false and highly politicised”, Badal warned that everyone responsible for implicating “an innocent” person in a ''false'' case will have to face consequences.

Badal's remarks came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High court dismissed Majithia's anticipatory bail plea in the NDPS case.

The high court, however, has granted three-day protection to Majithia from arrest to enable him to move the Supreme Court to challenge its order.

“As president of @Akali_Dal, I declare that I'll quit politics if this govt can produce any proof against @bsmajithia on this false & highly politicised case against him. Conversely, everyone responsible for implicating an innocent in a false case will have to face consequences,” Shiromani Akali Dal chief Badal said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he added that the party will fight for every worker who had been booked in “false” cases.

“We will fight for every @Akali_Dal @bspindia worker booked in false cases in the ongoing vendetta politics of @CHARANJITCHANNI govt. The next SAD-BSP govt will constitute a judicial commission to investigate all the false cases and recommend action against those behind these,” he said.

Majithia, 46, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month, had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail. His anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Mohali court on December 24.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal and the brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The former Punjab minister was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket operating in the state.

The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)