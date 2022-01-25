Left Menu

Italy's right proposes 3 possible candidates for president

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italy's conservative alliance on Tuesday proposed three possible candidates for head of state, leaving the center-left to respond as Parliament remains divided over a successor to outgoing President Sergio Mattarella.

The League, Brothers of Italy, and Forza Italia put forward the names of former Senate speaker Marcello Pera, former education minister and mayor of Milan Letizia Moratti, and Carlo Nordio, a retired magistrate widely admired on the right.

"We are not here to impose anything on anybody ... we hope these names are received with a willingness to discuss them," said League leader Matteo Salvini at a joint news conference with his allies.

