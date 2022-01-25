Left Menu

Hedgewar refused to meet Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's messenger, Maha minister claims

RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar had once refused to meet Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses private secretary, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut has claimed.Raut, a Congress leader, made the statement while speaking at a party workers gathering at Wani in Maharashtras Yavatmal district on Monday.The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sanghs RSS founder was in Nashik city of Maharashtra when the incident took place, Raut said, without specifying the year.

Hedgewar refused to meet Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's messenger, Maha minister claims
RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar had once refused to meet Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's private secretary, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut has claimed.

Raut, a Congress leader, made the statement while speaking at a party workers' gathering at Wani in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Monday.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) founder was in Nashik city of Maharashtra when the incident took place, Raut said, without specifying the year. ''Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose sent his private secretary to Hedgewar with a message...Hedgewar did not meet Netaji's secretary. He asked his associate to tell the secretary that he was not well,'' the minister said.

The RSS founder told his associate that if he met Bose's messenger, ''Britishers may put me in jail,'' and this conversation was overheard by Bose's secretary who was waiting outside, Raut claimed.

On Sunday, unveiling a hologram statue of Bose at the India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken veiled swipes at previous Congress governments.

Attempts were made after independence to erase the contributions of many great people and the country is now correcting mistakes of the past, he had said.

