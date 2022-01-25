Left Menu

UK PM Johnson could receive results of lockdown breach inquiry tonight - Mirror

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:18 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could receive the findings of an internal inquiry into reported breaches of lockdown regulations at his residence as soon as this evening, the Daily Mirror's political editor Pippa Crerar reported.

"Sources tell me that No 10 (Downing Street) is now expecting Sue Gray report at some point TONIGHT," Crerar tweeted.

"On a day of timetable twists and turns, the final decision on publication is in hands of PM. But expectation is it will be released in full."

