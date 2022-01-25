Act against those behind minor girl's suicide, AIADMK tells TN govt.

Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday demanded the intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin in ensuring action against those responsible for the alleged suicide of a minor girl in Thanjavur, whose death has sparked off a debate on religious conversion in the state.

While the girl, student of a missionary school, had in her dying declaration implicated her warden, the BJP and right wing outfits have been alleging she ended her life after being forced to embrace Christianity.

According to the police FIR, the student was staying at the school hostel and the warden allegedly forced her to do domestic chores. The warden has been since arrested.

Regretting the tragic end of the minor girl, AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said while there were different theories around her death, ''there can be no doubt the school management was responsible for,'' her demise which was ''strongly condemnable.'' ''It is the expectation of all that those responsible for the child's suicide are brought before the law and punished,'' he said in a statement.

''Therefore, the chief minister should take special interest in this matter and find the culprits responsible for her death and take stringent action,'' he said.

Urging that it should be ensured such incidents don't recur, the former chief minister demanded a relief of Rs 25 lakh for the victim's family.

