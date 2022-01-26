Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to seek re-election, reversing earlier plan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 03:52 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 03:52 IST
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to seek re-election, reversing earlier plan
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she will run for a 19th term in office, signaling that she could also seek to continue leading her caucus after earlier saying she would step down from leadership after 2022.

The 81-year-old California lawmaker was the first woman to serve as speaker and had been expected to step down, particularly as her party braces for a possible loss of its majority in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

