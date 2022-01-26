Left Menu

Malaysia former PM Mahathir recovering, moved to regular ward

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:08 IST
Malaysia former PM Mahathir recovering, moved to regular ward
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who served for more than two decades in the top job, is recovering in hospital and has moved to regular ward, his daughter said on Wednesday.

Marina Mahathir in a statement said her 96-year-old father, who was re-admitted to hospital this month, has been moved out of the coronary treatment unit at the National Heart Institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022