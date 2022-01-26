Left Menu

Maharashtra CM launches 91 Nirbhaya Squads to protect women

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday launched 91 'Nirbhaya Squads' in Mumbai to protect women.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:15 IST
Maharashtra CM launches 91 Nirbhaya Squads to protect women
Visuals from launch of 91 'Nibhaya Squads' in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday launched 91 'Nirbhaya Squads' in Mumbai to protect women. The Chief Minister launched the 'Nirbhaya Squads' virtually while Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray attended the event in person.

Addressing the launch ceremony today, CM Uddhav Thackeray said, " "We will work to ensure that Maharashtra will be known as the saviour of women not only in India but in the entire world. Maharashtra is a 'Shakti Pujak' (worshiper of women power) state," He said that Maharashtra always worshipped and respected women.

"The squads consist of specially trained female and male officers stationed across Mumbai, 24/7. One can dial 103 for immediate assistance," said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray during the event today. Meanwhile, the State Home Minister stated that a society where women are not safe can never prosper.

"The safety of women is not only limited to herself and her family, but to the whole society. Women who visit police stations with a complaint should be listened to and action should be taken immediately," Patil said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

