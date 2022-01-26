Left Menu

Uttarakhand polls: Congress may face tough battle in 16 seats, fielded senior leaders, says Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that there are 16 constituencies where the opposition parties are in strong position, adding that the party has decided to field senior party leaders for campaigning on those seats.

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that there are 16 constituencies where the opposition parties are in strong position, adding that the party has decided to field senior party leaders for campaigning on those seats. Speaking to ANI, Harish Rawat, "During the meeting with senior party leaders, we have analysed Congress party and opposition parties' strength and weakness on the all Assembly constituencies. 16 seats have been identified where Congress may have a tough fight in the upcoming election. So we have decided to divide these among three senior party leaders. I will concentrate on eight seats, Pritam Singh and Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal on four seats each."

He also confirmed that he will be contesting the election from Ramnagar seat. In 2017, Rawat had unsuccessfully contested from Haridwar (Rural) and Kichcha. Polls to elect the 70-member state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

