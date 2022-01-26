Left Menu

Congress releases third list of 89 candidates for UP Assembly polls

Congress on Wednesday released the third list of 89 candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10.

26-01-2022
Congress on Wednesday released the third list of 89 candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from February 10. Of the 89 assembly seats, 37 seats have been given to women candidates, which is in line with the party's commitment towards giving 40 per cent seats to women workers.

The first list of 125 candidates included 50 women and the second list of 41 candidates included 16 women candidates. So far, Congress has announced a total of 255 candidates for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, out of which, 103 are women candidates.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing on women. The party has adopted the "MY" factor comprising of Mahila and youth. Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

