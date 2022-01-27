Left Menu

Samajwadi Party announces third list of 56 candidates for UP assembly polls

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-01-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:36 IST
Samajwadi Party announces third list of 56 candidates for UP assembly polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the declaration of its third list of 56 candidates on Thursday, Samajwadi Party has so far declared 254 candidates for the 403 seats Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The list names BSP turncoats Ram Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma from Akbarpur and Katehari seats respectively of Ambedkar Nagar, Vinay Tiwari from Chillupar and Leader of opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury from his Bansdeeh seat of Ballia district.

Senior SP leader Beni Prasad Verma's son Rakesh Verma has been fielded from Kursi seat (Barabanki) while former minister Arvind Singh Gope and Fareed Mehfooz Kidwai got tickets from Dariyabad and Ram Nagar seats respectively of Barabanki district.

Former assembly speaker Mata Prasad Pandey has got ticket from Etwa (Siddharth Nagar) while former MLA Abhay Singh and Lucknow Yadav, son for former minister Parasnath Yadav were once again fielded from Gosaiganj seat (Ayodhya) and Malhani (Jaunpur) seats respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022