Left Menu

Liquor worth Rs 7.02 Cr seized in violation of Model Code of Conduct, says Punjab CEO

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said on Thursday that various surveillance teams have seized 16.10 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 7.02 crores in violation of the Model Code of Conduct to date, which is currently in effect in the state ahead of assembly polls.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:48 IST
Liquor worth Rs 7.02 Cr seized in violation of Model Code of Conduct, says Punjab CEO
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab Dr S Karuna Raju said on Thursday that various surveillance teams have seized 16.10 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 7.02 crores in violation of the Model Code of Conduct to date, which is currently in effect in the state ahead of assembly polls. Raju also said that enforcement teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth Rs 58.89 crores and unaccounted cash worth Rs 15.51 crores.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Punjab from the date of the announcement of elections (January 8, 2022) by the Election Commission of India. Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022