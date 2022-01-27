TMC infighting: Mamata asks leaders not to air differences in public

With the differences between the generation next leaders of the Trinamool Congress and a section of old guards simmering, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked all the party MPs and leaders not to embarrass the party by airing their views in public.

According to sources, Banerjee who is also the TMC supremo said at the TMC parliamentary party meeting that she would look after the party organisation in the state.

''During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee, without naming anyone, clearly asked every MP and leader not to embarrass the party by airing their differences and views in public. Whatever one has to say, it has to be said within the party forum. This rule is applicable to all the leaders,'' a senior TMC MP said on condition of anonymity after the meeting.

''She also said that despite her busy schedule, henceforth she would look after the organisational matters related to the state,'' the MP said.

Banerjee's diktat to party leaders comes in the backdrop of the perceived power struggle in the party and differences between the generation-next leaders and a section of the old guards.

Earlier this month, senior MP Kalyan Banerjee said that he doesn't consider anyone else as his leader but Mamata Banerjee while criticising the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over a COVID-related suggestion. Last week, Abhishek who is the nephew of the CM, sought to downplay Kalyan Banerjee's veiled attacks on him, stating that both of them agree that Mamata Banerjee is their undisputed leader.

According to party sources, Banerjee rebuked party MP Aparupa Poddar during the virtual meeting for speaking out in public and embarrassing the party.

''Mamata di admonished Aparupa Poddar for not taking calls. When she tried to defend herself by saying she was not well, Mamata di told her that it is strange that she can't take calls but can make comments in public, embarrassing the party. She was asked not to air her views in public,'' another TMC MP said.

During the Kalyan Banerjee episode, Poddar said that he should resign from the post of the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha for violating party discipline.

The TMC supremo asked all the MPs to ''work together and put up a united fight against the BJP''.

''She also said it is true that the party is venturing into other states, but at the same time, we should not forget that TMC has originated from Bengal and organisational work in the state cannot be neglected,'' the party MP said.

Banerjee also said all the MP's except a few should be present at the party's organisational poll in Kolkata on February 2.

Regarding the upcoming civic polls in the state, she asked party leaders to discuss matters related to it with TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee and state president Subrata Bakshi.

