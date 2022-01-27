Left Menu

Breyer confirms he is retiring from Supreme Court

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:11 IST
Justice Stephen Breyer is making it official, telling President Joe Biden in a letter that he will step down from the court later this year.

The Supreme Court released Breyer's retirement letter Thursday, ahead of the 83-year-old justice's appearance with the president at the White House.

Biden will have the first Supreme Court pick of his presidency, and he has pledged to put the first Black woman on the nation's highest court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

