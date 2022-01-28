Left Menu

Karnataka Cong's Satish Jarkiholi slams BJP MLA over 'horsetrading' claims

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday slammed his brother and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh and alleged that "politics is business" for him (Ramesh) after he claimed to be in contact with 16 Congress MLAs regarding possible joining to the BJP.

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday slammed his brother and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh and alleged that "politics is business" for him (Ramesh) after he claimed to be in contact with 16 Congress MLAs regarding possible joining to the BJP. "Purchasing MLAs and doing horsetrading doesn't work every time," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ramesh Jarkiholi had claimed that he is in contact with 16 Congress MLAs and he can bring all of them to BJP if the party high command asks him to do so. "Politics is business for Ramesh. He thinks that politics has a business angle to it which is about purchasing and selling MLAs," alleged Satish Jarkiholi.

"His statements don't need to be given so much importance. His claims that MLAs in Congress have shown interest to join BJP are false," he added. "It is a joke. Congress MLAs are not interested to join BJP was already infighting is going on between BJP MLAs for positions," he pointed out.

"BJP leaders are fighting for ministerial positions and other posts," he further stated. Over the past few days, it has been indicated that the BJP may make drastic changes in the state Cabinet. Party sources have stated that the high command may change the Chief Minister first and then restructure the cabinet in order to strengthen the state unit. (ANI)

