Left Menu

Senior journalist E Somanath passes away

Veteran journalist E Somanath passed away on Friday at a private hospital here, family sources said.He was 58.Somanath, a well-known political and environmental reporter, was undergoing treatment for brain hemorrhage at a private hospital here.A veteran in political and Assembly reporting, Somanath retired from Malayala Manorama, a regional daily, last year.For over 30 years, Somanath had reported the Kerala Assembly proceedings and his column Naduthalam was known for its sharp and witty account of the assembly proceedings, the legislators and political parties.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:29 IST
Senior journalist E Somanath passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran journalist E Somanath passed away on Friday at a private hospital here, family sources said.

He was 58.

Somanath, a well-known political and environmental reporter, was undergoing treatment for brain hemorrhage at a private hospital here.

A veteran in political and Assembly reporting, Somanath retired from Malayala Manorama, a regional daily, last year.

For over 30 years, Somanath had reported the Kerala Assembly proceedings and his column ''Naduthalam'' was known for its sharp and witty account of the assembly proceedings, the legislators and political parties. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Speaker M B Rajesh and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala among others condoled the demise of the veteran journalist.

Vijayan recalled that Somanath, who had been a journalist in the capital for more than two decades, was an eminent journalist who excelled in Assembly reporting and his weekly columns.

Rajesh said Somanath's analysis on Assembly proceedings was very remarkable. ''He was like a teacher/ guide to the young generation of journalists. It's a known fact that he will be present throughout the session at the press gallery,'' the Speaker said.

Chennithala said Somanath always upheld the dignity of journalism. ''He gave a new dimension to Assembly reporting with his witty and engaging writing,'' Chennithala said, adding that, he lost a good friend. He is survived by his wife Radha and daughter Devaki.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022