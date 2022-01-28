Left Menu

Italy's center-right to back Senate head Casellati in president vote - sources

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:40 IST
Italy's center-right parties will vote for Senate speaker Elisabetta Casellati in Friday's presidential election, two sources from the Forza Italia party told Reuters.

Parliament will make a fifth attempt to elect a new head of state on Friday, with the center-right, which includes the League, Brothers of Italy, and Forza Italia, trying to push through a candidate from their own ranks for the powerful role.

Separately, Matteo Salvini, head of the League, has asked all government coalition parties to meet ahead of the vote, sources from his party said.

