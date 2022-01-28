U.S., NATO responses did not address Russia's main concerns, Putin tells Macron -Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the United States' and NATO's responses to Russian proposals on security did not address Moscow's principal concerns, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.
Russia earlier sent its strongest signal so far that it is willing to engage with U.S. security proposals and reiterated that it does not want war over Ukraine. The Kremlin said Putin would closely study the proposals and then decide on further action.
