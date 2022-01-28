AIADMK MP relieved of party post

The AIADMK on Friday relieved its Rajya Sabha member A Navaneethakrishnan of the post of secretary of the party's advocates wing.

Navaneethakrishnan is relieved of the post effective January 28, top party leaders, O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a party release.

The duo, Coordinator and Joint Coordinator respectively, did not assign any reason for the party's decision. The Rajya Sabha MP could not be reached immediately for his reaction.

