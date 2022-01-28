Italy's rightist presidential blitz flops, parties in flux

Italy's presidential election was deadlocked on Friday after an attempt by the centre-right to impose its own candidate ended in failure, throwing the conservative camp into turmoil and further poisoning relations between the main political blocs. Parliament has been voting without success since Monday to chose a successor to outgoing President Sergio Mattarella.

In a contentious bid to break the impasse, the centre-right bloc, including Forza Italia and the League, told its lawmakers to vote for conservative Senate speaker Elisabetta Casellati, instead of seeking a compromise candidate. The move ended badly, with Casellati securing just 382 ballots among the 1,009 parliamentarians and regional delegates eligible to vote, far below the 505 required to win.

Underscoring the political confusion gripping parliament, dozens of centre-right lawmakers refused to back her in the secret vote, signalling a lack of faith in their own leaders. Stung by the snub, and with mutual recriminations flying, centre-right parties abstained in a second election on Friday, while the centre-left put forward no new candidate, meaning the 6th round of balloting was bound to end in failure.

"The impression is that they have tried to divide us, with fanciful ideas, rather than find a solution for the country," said Enrico Letta, head of the main centre-left group, the Democratic Party (PD). Although often ceremonial, the Italian presidency also has considerable power to resolve political crises that regularly batter the country, including appointing prime ministers and dissolving parliament.

MATTARELLA IN THE WINGS The repeated failure to find any sort of consensus has poisoned the political atmosphere, with potentially dangerous consequences for the stability of the broad coalition backing Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

Draghi himself has made clear he would like the job of president, but the main parties have so far refused to put his name to a vote, partly out of fears that the abrupt switch of roles could cause the fragile government to implode and trigger early elections. Alternatively, the prolonged stalemate may eventually force the parties to ask Mattarella to accept a second mandate, even though the outgoing president, who is 80, has so far ruled this out.

Two government members said on Thursday that his re-election was a strong possibility, seeing it as the best solution to guaranteeing political stability at a time when hundreds of people are still dying each day of COVID-19. Aside from Draghi and Mattarella, numerous other candidates have been cited for the job, often only to be rejected by one side or the other in a matter of hours.

These include Elisabetta Belloni, a career diplomat who heads the secret services, and Sabino Cassese, an 86-year-old former constitutional court judge. Other possible contenders floated in the media include former lower house speaker Pier Ferdinando Casini, former premier Giuliano Amato and Justice Minister Marta Cartabia, who previously chaired the constitutional court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)