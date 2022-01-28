Left Menu

Confident of BJP's victory in civic body elections: K'taka CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:19 IST
Confident of BJP's victory in civic body elections: K'taka CM
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday exuded confidence that the BJP would win the forthcoming civic body election in Bengaluru.

''The victory of BJP in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike election is as true as the sun rising in the east. There is no doubt that people of Bengaluru will support the BJP,'' Bommai said at a special programme organised at the State BJP office to felicitate him on completing six months in the office which coincides with his birthday.

He appealed to the party workers to convey the work done by the BJP government in the past two-and-a-half years to the people of Bengaluru.

Bommai explained that his government provided Rs 6,000 crore provided for development of Bengaluru, Rs1,500 crore for remodeling of main stormwater drains and Rs 2,300 crore for development of 12 corridors. He said the development of 75 slums and 75 parks under the Amrith programme has been taken up.

''Our government has resolved to complete all-round development of Bengaluru and make it an international-level city,'' he said.

Speaking about various pro-people measures taking by his government, Bommai told the gathering that doubling the compensation for crop loss during the floods, increasing the pension under Sandhya Suraksha Yojana, pension for the physically challenged and widows has benefitted 58 lakh people.

He pointed out that the families of those who lost their lives due to COVID have been paid an ex-gratia of Rs 1.50 lakh.

According to him, his government is 'Sarva Vyapi- Sarva Sparshi' (all pervasive and all inclusive).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022