Judge Childs being considered for Supreme Court nomination -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2022 06:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 06:51 IST
U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs is among those being considered by President Joe Biden for nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, a White House spokesperson said on Friday.

Childs would replace Stephen Breyer, who announced on Thursday he would retire at the end of the court's term in June.

