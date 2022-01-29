Left Menu

PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Feb 2: Sources

A day after the Union Budget is tabled in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually on February 2 at about 11 AM, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 12:41 IST
PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Feb 2: Sources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the Union Budget is tabled in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually on February 2 at about 11 AM, sources said. Sources privy to the development told ANI that the Prime Minister will speak about the Union Budget 2022 during his address.

The preparations for the same are underway. It is being said that LED screens will be set up across several districts in the country for people to listen to the Prime Minister's address. Sources say that the Prime Minister is expected to highlight that the Central government is working towards the welfare for all cutting across sections of society and the Union budget is a reflection of that commitment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget on February 1. PM Modi's address comes at a time when five states are going to polls next month.

Uttar Pradesh is going for seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14. The polling in Manipur on February 27 and March 3 will coincide with the fifth and sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh election. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022