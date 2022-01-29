Left Menu

Punjab polls: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann files nomination from Dhuri

Dhuri is one of the assembly constituencies of Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.Replying to a question, Mann said corruption, unemployment, mafia raj, inflation were among the major issues of the state.Asked that his rival opponents accuse him of missing from this constituency, Mann said he stays in Dhuri and visits villages of this constituency.Presently, Dhuri is represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy who is again seeking re-election from this seat.

PTI | Dhuri | Updated: 29-01-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 13:53 IST
Punjab polls: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann files nomination from Dhuri
  • Country:
  • India

AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann on Saturday filed his nomination papers from Dhuri assembly segment, saying he expects that people of this constituency will ensure victory for him with the biggest margin in Punjab.

Mann was accompanied by his mother during the filing of nomination papers.

It is the time for writing history for the Dhuri assembly segment, Mann told the reporters.

''I expect that the people of Dhuri will make this seat victorious with the biggest margin in Punjab,'' he said.

He further said people of Dhuri want change and said that he was happy that he has been nominated by his party from this assembly segment.

''Dhuri will be made a model assembly constituency,'' he said.

Mann is a two-time MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency. Dhuri is one of the assembly constituencies of Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

Replying to a question, Mann said corruption, unemployment, mafia raj, inflation were among the major issues of the state.

Asked that his rival opponents accuse him of missing from this constituency, Mann said he stays in Dhuri and visits villages of this constituency.

Presently, Dhuri is represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy who is again seeking re-election from this seat. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded former Sangrur legislator Parkash Chand Garg from this seat.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022