2022 Punjab polls: Congress MP Partap Bajwa files his nomination papers from Qadian constituency

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday filed his nomination papers from the Qadian constituency. "Filed my nomination papers from Qadian constituency along with my wife and son," tweeted the Congress leader.

On January 15 this year, Bajwa felt thankful towards Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for giving him an opportunity to return back to my 'Karambhoomi' Qadian. "Thankful to Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji, @RahulGandhi ji and @priyankagandhiji for giving me an opportunity to return back to my Karambhoomi Qadian. Looking forward to working for my people and make Qadian a model constituency in whole Punjab," he had tweeted.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)