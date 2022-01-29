UP polls 2022: Amit Shah holds door-to-door campaigning in Muzaffarnagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held door-to-door campaigning in Muzaffarnagar in support of BJP candidates contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A day after participating in similar public engagements in Uttarakhand on Friday, the Shah on Saturday met people in some of the key regions of Western Uttar Pradesh including Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

This is Shah's second public event in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days that started from Mathura and Greater Noida on Thursday. At about 3 pm, the Home Minister will hold effective voter communication in Kota village in the Saharanpur Dehat area. Shah's day-long event will culminate with a door-to-door campaign in the New Shardanagar area in the Saharanpur constituency at 5.30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hit battleground Uttar Pradesh by holding a virtual rally on January 31. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

