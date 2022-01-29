Left Menu

UP Polls: No one could do for welfare of farmers what PM Modi did, says JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday hit out at opposition parties and said that no one could do for the welfare of farmers what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did.

ANI | Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 18:13 IST
UP Polls: No one could do for welfare of farmers what PM Modi did, says JP Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda in UP's Etawah today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday hit out at opposition parties and said that no one could do for the welfare of farmers what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did. Addressing a political programme called 'Prabhavi Matdata Samvad' in Etawah city of Uttar Pradesh today, JP Nadda said, "Many people tried to project themselves as a farmer leader but no one could do for the welfare of farmers what PM Narendra Modi did."

"India's agriculture budget has been increased to Rs 1.23 lakh crore per annum from Rs 22,000 crore per annum (2014)," he said citing an example of the country's agriculture budget. The BJP National President slammed Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) for working for certain castes during their governance in Uttar Pradesh.

"During the rule of SP and BSP, there used to be the influence of certain castes. But during the last years, the BJP government worked on the principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sakba Vishwas'," he added. In the run-up to the elections, he has been conducting door-to-door campaigns in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh will go for a seven-phase election from February 10 to March 7 The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022