Telangana: BRS leader demands Rs 1 crore ex gratia to kin of two youth killed in accident

Nagar Kurnool parliamentary seat BRS candidate Dr RS Praveen Kumar expressed remorse over the vehicle collision incident in which Kalwakurthy MLA Candidate Kasireddy Narayan Reddy's car collided with a bike running at excessive speed and two motorcyclists lost their lives. Praveen Kumar visited the families of the deceased at the Kalvakurti Government Hospital and consoled them. Two youths identified as Pabbati Naresh and Bairavapaka Parusaram lost their lives when the vehicle was travelling at excessive speed on the rural roads without control and collided with the bike.

He said, "Action should be taken against the MLA who caused the accident and a case of attempted murder should be registered against the driver of the vehicle. One crore rupees compensation should be paid to the families of the deceased." He further demanded to provide support to the victim's families. He said that action should be taken against the superintendent of the hospital who could not even put the corpse in the freezers.

According to police reports, the MLA, accompanied by his assistant, two security officers, and a driver, concluded a meeting in a village on Monday and was en route to Midjil mandal when the accident occurred. The incident has sparked an outpouring of condolences from the community, with many expressing shock and sadness over the tragic loss of life. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are underway, as authorities work to determine the cause and assign responsibility.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

