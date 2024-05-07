Security guard wounded in shooting at rapper Drake's Toronto mansion, CBC reports

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at Canadian rapper Drake's mansion that left a security guard badly injured, CBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a source. The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. (0610 GMT), and early details from the initial call suggest the victim was a security guard at the home who appears to have been shot in a drive-by attack, according to the report.

The guard suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was unconscious when officers arrived, CBC reported. Toronto Police, without confirming the link to Drake's house, said there was a shooting on Monday night that led to a man being transported to hospital with serious injuries and that a suspect fled in a vehicle.

