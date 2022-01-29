Left Menu

Former Jhalawar MP Brijraj Singh passes away

Former Jhalawar MP and member of the erstwhile Kota royal family, Brijraj Singh passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was later elected to the parliament on Bhartiya Jana Sangh ticket for two consecutive terms.Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the former parliamentarian.The news of the death of former MP and former Maharao of Kota Shri Brijraj Singh ji is sad.

Former Jhalawar MP and member of the erstwhile Kota royal family, Brijraj Singh passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was 85.

Singh was the Congress MP from 1962 to 1967. He was later elected to the parliament on Bhartiya Jana Sangh ticket for two consecutive terms.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the former parliamentarian.

“The news of the death of former MP and former Maharao of Kota Shri Brijraj Singh ji is sad. He made a significant contribution towards the development of Kota,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss and give peace to the departed soul,” he added.

