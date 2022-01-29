Left Menu

MDMK chief Vaiko tests positive for COVID-19

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and he has isolated himself at his residence here, party sources said on Saturday. The 77-year-old party chief has isolated himself at his home and he is being treated for the infection, sources said.Elected in 2019 to the Rajya Sabha, this is Vaikos fourth term in the upper House.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 19:02 IST
MDMK general secretary Vaiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and he has isolated himself at his residence here, party sources said on Saturday. Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, had symptoms like fever and headache since January 24 and a test confirmed that he has been infected with coronavirus. The 77-year-old party chief has isolated himself at his home and he is being treated for the infection, sources said.

Elected in 2019 to the Rajya Sabha, this is Vaiko's fourth term in the upper House.

