JKAP chief Bukhari opposes employment to non-locals in Chenab Valley's power projects

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 19:53 IST
He also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his personal intervention in the matter. Image Credit: Twitter(@AltafBukhari01)
Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Saturday strongly opposed employment of non-locals in power projects of Chenab Valley and demanded job protection for youth of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

He also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his personal intervention in the matter.

"We have received certain complaints about the companies running power projects that they have imported non-local labourers and skilled persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir when they have ample manpower in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts," Bukhari said at a function here.

He said if the companies continue to deny employment to local youth, his party will oppose it strongly.

"The youth are the future of Jammu and Kashmir and we are committed to protect their future with the commitment to develop every region equally, employment to all unemployed youth, electricity to un-electrified villages, and clean drinking water to every village and remote places," he said.

The former minister claimed leaders and workers of the National Conference, People's Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are joining the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) after losing faith in traditional political parties.

"We are committed to keep the people united and strongly oppose the politics of hatred, communal division or regionalism," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

