Fire guts heritage park building in South Sikkim, triggers political tension

A major fire at Eco-Heritage Cultural Park in Yangang in South Sikkim gutted its main building, triggering political tension in the Himalayan state on Saturday with ruling SKM and opposition SDF blaming each other for the blaze.

The fire completely gutted the building at the park built at a cost of 14 crore by the erstwhile SDF government in former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling's hometown Yangang.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) alleged that supporters of the ruling SKM were behind the fire that broke out on Friday.

''Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) wants to destroy the infrastructure that SDF created. They had it all planned which is why something like this happened,'' said SDF leader Avinash Yakha.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

Jacob Khaling, the political secretary to the chief minister, rubbished the allegation and questioned why would SDF destroy a state asset.

''It is our government that is taking the projects that were redundant earlier and making them fruitful,'' he said.

Meanwhile, SKM supporters allegedly assaulted a man in Jorethang, following which he was admitted to hospital.

Police said five people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)