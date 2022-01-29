Left Menu

Woman SI accuses ex-BJP leader of raping her: Police

He said the investigation of the case has been handed over to the additional SP, Shahpura.Police sources said a Rajasthan Police Service officer, who was posted as an additional SP in Bhilwara, has also been named in the FIR.The woman sub-inspector has alleged that on being asked by the then additional SP, she had met Palada in 2018 for her transfer.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:30 IST
Woman SI accuses ex-BJP leader of raping her: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A woman sub-inspector in Bhilwara district has accused a former BJP leader and others of gangraping her prompting the police to register an FIR on her complaint.

The woman SI lodged her complaint on Saturday following which an FIR was registered against main accused Bhanwar Singh Palara and some other people including his staffers under various sections, including 376-D of the Indian Penal Code, Bhilwara SP Adarsh Sidhu said. He said the investigation of the case has been handed over to the additional SP, Shahpura.

Police sources said a Rajasthan Police Service officer, who was posted as an additional SP in Bhilwara, has also been named in the FIR.

“The woman sub-inspector has alleged that on being asked by the then additional SP, she had met Palada in 2018 for her transfer. After it, Palara raped her in her official residence in the police lines,” the sources said. The sources added the woman has accused Palada of raping her multiple times between 2018 and 2021.

Palara's wife Sushil Kanwar Palara, a former BJP MLA, became Ajmer Zila Pramukh with the support of the Congress in December 2020 after which they were expelled by the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022