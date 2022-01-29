'Sinister design to brainwash young minds': Suvendu Adhikari on e-learning platform claiming Murshid Quli Khan established 'Independent Bengal'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday slammed the state government, alleging that an e-learning platform imparting lessons according to the state's Board of Secondary Education syllabus is peddling propaganda about the first Nawab of Bengal Murshid Quli Khan establishing the 'Independent Bengal'. He called it a sinister design to brainwash young minds.

"Murshid Quli Khan established "Independent Bengal"!!! Deliberate attempt, not only to distort history, but, a sinister design at play to brainwash young minds, by sowing seeds of admiration, for characters representing a certain community, by preaching false narrative about them," said Adhikari in a tweet. He also said that it is a fabricated historical perspective, meant to only appease the supporters of the ruling party, Trinamool Congress.

"E-learning platform claiming to impart lessons according to WB Board of Secondary Education's syllabus, is peddling this propaganda. A fabricated historical perspective, only to appease the political demography leaning towards the ruling party & manipulating those who are averse," added a tweet from Adhikari. (ANI)

