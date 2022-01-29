Left Menu

Nitish Kumar to campaign for JD-U in UP polls

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar will campaign for the party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 23:54 IST
Nitish Kumar to campaign for JD-U in UP polls
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar will campaign for the party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. JD-U said in a statement that Nitish Kumar will campaign virtually. The other leaders of the party who will campaign in Uttar Pradesh polls include JD-U president Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Union Minister RCP Singh.

JD-U said it will release a list of star campaigners later since most of its candidates are contesting in the 4th, 5th. 6th and 7th phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. JD-U is a part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Fury to face Whyte in all-British world heavyweight title clash; Golf-Former No. 1 Jason Day pain free at last and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Fury to face Whyte in all-British world heavywei...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022