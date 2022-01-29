Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-01-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 23:55 IST
Akal Academies founder Iqbal Singh is dead
Founder of Akal Academies and Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh died in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Saturday, a district official said.

He was 96.

Singh breathed his last at Baru Sahib in Sirmaur district, the official said.

He was unwell for past some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Punjab's Mohali for about one month, the official added.

Singh had been brought to Baru Sahib on Friday and passed away on Saturday at around 3 pm, the official said.

His last rites will be performed on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Singh and said he will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters.

''Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters,'' Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while condoling Singh’s demise, said he played an important role in spreading general and religious education, which would always be remembered.

Thakur prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his bereaved family members and admirers to bear this irreparable loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

