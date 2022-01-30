Left Menu

Italy's Draghi hails re-election of Mattarella as "splendid news"

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-01-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 01:26 IST
Italy's Draghi hails re-election of Mattarella as "splendid news"
  • Country:
  • Italy

The re-election of President Sergio Mattarella is "splendid news for Italians", Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Saturday, shortly after parliament voted to give the head of state a second term in office.

"I am grateful to the president for his decision to go along with the extremely strong will of parliament to re-elect him for a second term," Draghi said in a statement (Editing by Crispian Balmer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Fury to face Whyte in all-British world heavyweight title clash; Golf-Former No. 1 Jason Day pain free at last and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Fury to face Whyte in all-British world heavywei...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022