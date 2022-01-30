Italy's Draghi hails re-election of Mattarella as "splendid news"
The re-election of President Sergio Mattarella is "splendid news for Italians", Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Saturday, shortly after parliament voted to give the head of state a second term in office.
"I am grateful to the president for his decision to go along with the extremely strong will of parliament to re-elect him for a second term," Draghi said in a statement (Editing by Crispian Balmer)
